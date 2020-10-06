cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

On Tuesday night, Yamina leader MK Naftali Bennett released a statement, apologizing for his son's violation of coronavirus restrictions, after reports by Israeli media indicated that his son had invited his girlfriend over during Yom Kippur.

According to a statement from Bennett's office, Bennett and his wife were not made aware of the visit and did not approve it. Nevertheless, they took responsibility and had a conversation with their son as to prevent similar mistakes in the future.